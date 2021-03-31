Telangana State level bankers' quarterly meet held

Hyderabad: State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Telangana convened its 28th quarterly review meeting today for the quarter ended December 2020. The meeting was conducted through video conference on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana, Om Prakash Mishra, CGM, SBI and President, SLBC, Lalit Kumar Chandel, Economic Advisor, Department of Financial Services, Govt of India, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, APC and Commissioner, Agriculture, Ronald Rose, Secretary to Govt, Finance Department, N Satyanarayana, IAS, Commissioner (MA&UD) and MD, MEPMA, Y Krishna Rao, CGM, NABARD, all State heads of public and private sector banks, RRBs, TSCAB, and other Govt department officials were present.

Krishan Sharma, General Manager, SBI & Convenor SLBC presented the vote of thanks. According to the quarterly report on the performance of the banks in Telangana up to December 2020 presented by Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI and President of SLBC, the following are the details.

Deposits of the banks grew by Rs 62,570 crore (12.92 per cent growth over March 2020). Total depositsas on 31st December, 2020 areat Rs 5,47,010 crore. Advances of the banks grew by Rs 39,227 crore (6.88 per cent growth over March, 2020). Total advances of all banksas on 31st December 2020 are at Rs 6,09,645 crore. CD ratio stood at 111.45 per cent as on December 31, as against 117.75 per centas on March 31, 2020 due to higher growth in deposits compared to advances.

During the current financial year upto December 2020, banks have lent Rs 29,235 crore under crop loans and achieved 55 per centof targeted amount of Rs 53,222 crore. Banks have disbursed Rs 14,348 crore as Agriculture term loans.