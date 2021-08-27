Telangana to extend support to direct selling companies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ready to extend all help and support to direct marketing companies to setup manufacturing in the State, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT). He was speaking at Telangana Direct Selling Sammelanam 2021 in the city on Friday.

He said that direct selling is a 20-year old industry and faced problems in the past due to some companies that cheated customers and committed fraud. The Telangana government framed regulations in 2017 for direct selling companies to protect consumer interests. Registration of direct selling companies will start soon by the Centre under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Telangana has good industrial policy and will always encourage companies with good quality products in direct selling, he added. "The State has been on the forefront in direct selling. Along with providing job and self-income generation opportunities, the direct selling industry would also be expected to encourage MSMEs by increasing their sourcing from them," he said.

The direct selling industry in Telangana is all set to leverage its potential with a conducive business climate. The State contributed 13.15 per cent share of business in the southern region with a turnover of Rs 292.50 crore, corresponding to 1.74 per cent to national sales in 2019-20, according to the annual survey report released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).