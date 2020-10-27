Telecos flag floor price issues

New Delhi: Telecos, under the aegis of COAI, have jointly pitched for spectrum allocation in E and V bands only through an auction and urged the regulator to expedite the process of fixing floor tariffs for data at a recent meeting with the new Trai chief, industry sources said.

Other issues highlighted by the top industry representatives at the meeting include a reduction in levies and review of the regulatory stance on over-the-top (OTT) communication services.

These issues were flagged by the industry at a meeting with the new Trai Chairman last week, sources said. It is pertinent to mention that PD Vaghela took over as the new Chairman of Trai from October 1.

The sources said the industry maintained that spectrum in highly commercial and valuable E and V bands should not be delicensed. All licensed private access service providers are prepared to bid and buy spectrum in these bands through an open and transparent bidding process, generating revenues for the government, the industry contended.