Telugu Indian Idol, Vagdevi wants to be a playback singer

Mumbai, June 18 The first ever Telugu Indian Idol, BVK Vagdevi wants to pursue her career as a playback singer.



Vagdevi was the most challenging competitor among 12 contestants in the recently concluded Telugu Indian Idol event.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, Vagdevi said, "I want to peruse my career in classical music along with my sister. Also, I would love to be a playback singer."

Talking about her future plans, she said, "Geetha Arts has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is nothing short of a dream come true for me."

Telugu Indian on Friday crowned its first-ever winner in BVK Vagdevi from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh at the culmination of the competitions near 15-week run on aha. The mega finale was graced with the charismatic presence of Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi. The show was judged by Thaman S, Nitya Menon, and Karthik who put on some dazzling performances along with the contestants. The first-ever season of Telugu Indian Idol witnessed a series of special performances, including Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi who appeared as special guests to promote their highly anticipated film Virata Parvam. Vagdevi now has the opportunity to sing in Geetha Arts along with the prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Telugu Indian Idol is the first Southern iteration of the Indian Idol franchise. Sreerama Chandra, a former winner of Indian Idol season 5, hosted the first season this year. From the Top 3 Finalists, Sreenivas and Vaishnavi were declared as the first and second runners-up and were awarded cheques of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

Vaishnavi also got an opportunity to sing in Megastar Chiranjeevi upcoming movie Godfather.

Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said "Telugu Indian Idol has emerged a great platform for aspiring singers who deserve a large scale to showcase their talent. Aha has a strong vision to bring exciting content to audiences, and we have brought the ever-popular Indian Idol down South for the first time."

All around Hyderabad, Nellore, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Amravati contestants competed in the inaugural season of the show. The show was sponsored by Zepto, Chandana Brothers, Tenali Double Horse, and Happi Mobiles.

Despite the conclusion of Indian Idol Telugu, users of aha will have access to a diverse content library that includes Writer, Sebastian P.C, Anya's Tutorial, Unstoppable, Bheemla Nayak, DJ Tillu, and many more.