Tenet gets NABL accreditation

Hyderabad: City-based Tenet Diagnostics, became the first medical imaging facility in the country that has been granted accreditation by the National accreditation board, called NABL. The board is a part of Quality Council of India (QCI). The acreditation conforms to ISO 15189:2012.

This unique accreditation status, has been a result of the sustained focus by Tenet Diagnostics on matching service, quality, technical competency, client safety with international standards, on par with the best in the world. With a specific focus on research and development as well as adapting to innovations in medical practices have driven Tenet to be India's first NABL-I accredited diagnostic facility in medical imaging.

This accreditation is recognized internationally by 76 accreditation bodies and in 64 economies, propelling the medical imaging facility onto the world stage. Tenet Diagnostics Chairman D Suresh's vision has been to create a truly world class facility competing with the world's best and propelling India and Telangana into the forefront of diagnostic care.