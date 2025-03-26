TGRERA Act positively impacted realty, says Chairman

Hyderabad: As home buyers are investing 70 per cent of their savings into real estate, transparency and accountability plays a critical role in strengthening the trust between buyers and sellers. TGRERA Act has brought in many positive changes in the construction industry, TGRERA Chairman said.

Addressing ‘Infrastructure and Real Estate Summit 2025,’ in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dr N Satyanarayana, Chairman, Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA), said: “It is mandatory for developers to register every project under TGRERA after which a designated account is given.

TGRERA is playing a major role in resolving issues between buyers and developers. Speedy dispute disposal mechanism cuts down project execution delay and results in fast-tracking issues between both the parties.”

During the day-long annual flagship event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana, industry leaders, policymakers and thought leaders explored and deliberated on cutting-edge solutions for urban mobility and sustainable growth. Panel discussions were held for knowledge sharing and gathering actionable insights to facilitate shaping the future of urban infrastructure.

On the theme, ‘Pioneering Urban Mobility and Sustainable Growth,’ C Shekar Reddy, National Vice Chairman, IGBC, pointed out that young workforce, despite residing in East Hyderabad, wants its workplace in the heart of Hitec City or Finanical District due to the presence of a robust ecosystem. According to him, these travellers are leading to traffic congestion.