The Manipal Hospital- South Asian Liver Programme, Vijayawada becomes a CENTRE FOR CHILDREN WITH LIVER DISEASE with the Successful Rescue of a 4-year-old with Inoperable Liver Cancer

Manipal Hospital Vijayawada and South Asian Liver Institute announces yet another landmark Liver surgery, with a successful living donor liver transplantation (LDLT) performed on a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Inoperable bi-lobar Hepatoblastoma. This complex surgery, performed by Prof. Dr. Tom Cherian and team represents a significant milestone in the hospital's commitment to providing advanced paediatric care.

The boy was admitted to Manipal Hospital in July 2024, with intermittent abdominal pain. A thorough evaluation revealed a low-grade metabolically active lesion in the right lobe of his liver. Further histopathological examination confirmed the presence of hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer in children. Due to the critical nature of his condition, a living donor liver transplant was deemed essential.

On 1st August 2024, under general anaesthesia, the surgical team successfully performed the LDLT, providing the child with a new lease on life. The procedure was intricate, but the expertise of the medical team ensured a smooth operation with no significant intra-operative complications. “We are overjoyed with his recovery and the results of the liver transplant. This example highlights the value of prompt intervention as well as the cutting-edge capabilities of our liver transplant division. This successful result is possible because of the child's resiliency, his parents' commitment and our diverse team's experience,” said Prof. Dr. Tom Cherian.

Following the surgery, the patient was closely monitored in the ICU by the critical care, paediatric and medical gastro teams, where he received comprehensive post-operative care. Soon his condition stabilized, and he showed significant improvement in liver function tests. On 9th August 2024, he was discharged in a stable condition, with prescribed medications to support his continued recovery. “This case highlights that Liver disease is NOT simply a disease of Alcoholics and Also shows that with careful evaluation & extensive experience, even cancers that are considered advanced and inoperable, can be converted to cure” added Prof. Dr. Tom Cherian.

Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Cluster Director at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, emphasized, “We were able to do this Liver Transplant procedure for the 4-year-old boy with the financial support provided by the Government through CMRF and Manipal Foundation. This successful liver transplant is a testament to the advanced medical care and expertise available at our hospital. We are committed to providing the best possible outcomes for our patients, and this case highlights our ability to perform complex surgeries with precision and care. The young patient’s story is one of hope and resilience, and we are honoured to have been part of his journey to recovery”.

As the child continues his recovery at home, the team at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada remains dedicated in supporting his health and well-being. The successful outcome of this liver transplant underscores the hospital’s leadership in paediatric and transplant medicine, offering hope to many more families in need.