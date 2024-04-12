The Taste Company enters UAE market

The Taste Company, a Hyderabad-firm which is into the ready-to-eat food segment, forayed into the overseas markets by launching its products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The company, which was the first one to introduce ready-to-eat non-vegetarian food products in India, is now gearing up to expand its operations to the UK, the USA and Singapore. The company made its successful debut in India in 2021 with a unique concept of ready-to-eat products that taste like home-cooked food with ample nutrients.

Currently, The Taste Company makes 18 products that comprise five breakfast varieties, seven types of vegetarian meal and six non-vegetarian meal varieties. The company said it has developed products that suit the tastes of the UAE people. The company has set up a plant near Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 34 crore. Equipped with advanced dehydration and freeze drying technology, the plant has a capacity to manufacture 30 lakh boxes per month. “We are selling only online through Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms besides our own portal. We did more than Rs. 1 crore business on Amazon without any advertisements during the test marketing between 2021-22. We make products in demand based on suggestions and feedback from customers,” said Anil Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, The Taste Company.

He further said: “We make products without using any preservatives. People who are going abroad for tours and other purposes are taking our products with them without fail”. At present, the company has 120 employees.