Thermax bags Rs 545.6 crore order for two FGD systems

Thermax Limited today announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their two units of 500 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

The FGD systems will be installed at their plant to cut down SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The project is slated to be completed in 30 months.

This is the second FGD order for Thermax in the current financial year (FY22).

"Our proven technological capabilities in the area of air pollution and gaseous abatement, especially FGD, where we are already executing a few large orders, led to this competitive win. In addition to supporting the customer in meeting statutory compliance related to industrial pollution norms, the project reinforces our commitment to the environment," says Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.