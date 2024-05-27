Thinking of building your own startup? These profitable business ideas are a must to consider

With the entrepreneurial mindset becoming commonplace amidst modern-day individuals, startups have witnessed a significant spike. As of April 2024, over 127,000 startups have been officially registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. This surge can be attributed to the rising desire of people to have something of their own and seek opportunities to explore their potential, particularly women. That explains why women-led startups are growing and performing resiliently in the market.

Though startup culture is widely expanding, with no intention of slowing down, one looming question that crosses the minds of all entrepreneurs is whether their startup will become successful or not. For starters, a startup is nothing but a business idea that aims to cater to a human need. Hence, for a startup to be a hit, its underlying business idea must be substantial and demonstrate strong potential for both the present and the future.

Here are some profitable business ideas worth considering, especially for women entrepreneurs:

Barcode solutions: Extending beyond retail shelves, barcodes now play a crucial role across multiple industries, optimising various operations. Right from product manufacturing to distribution, barcode solutions have enabled businesses to track the entire process seamlessly. This translates into improved visibility, enhanced inventory management, and more efficient end-user delivery for businesses. Looking ahead, the role of barcode technology is far from becoming obsolete, rather, it is anticipated to expand, making it a lucrative business option.

Telemedicine: Enhancing healthcare access, the concept of digital healthcare is gaining ground. This has further given rise to telemedicine, mitigating the patient-provider gap via digital tools. Particularly in rural regions with limited healthcare access, telemedicine is revolutionising healthcare delivery by connecting professionals with patients in a click. IMARC Group forecasts the Indian telemedicine market to reach $16.9 billion by 2032, with a growth rate of 23.88% during 2024-2032. This underscores the immense potential within the digital healthcare sector, positioning telemedicine as a profitable business opportunity.

Shared workspace: Since the onset of the pandemic, the concept of flexible working surfaced, which further gave rise to shared workspaces or what we popularly call as 'co-working space'. Mordor Intelligence estimates the India co-working office space market to reach $1.94 billion in 2024 and $2.72 billion by 2029, with a 7% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2024-29). This data underscores the growing trend towards a flexible working culture, making it a profitable business idea for the future.

Charging stations: Electric vehicles have become abuzz these days. With conscious consumerism becoming a standard, people are becoming more inclined towards sustainable choices, driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. To support this shift, demand for charging stations is on the rise. This positions charging stations as a forward-looking business idea that budding entrepreneurs can consider, promising profitability in the future.

Artificial intelligence: The advent of artificial intelligence has turned the world upside down. Seamlessly seeping into every business and industry, AI has enhanced company operations while unlocking tremendous potential for growth. Given the pace of AI evolution, it is anticipated to become an even more essential tool for businesses. The unfolding array of AI applications will offer prospective business owners the opportunity to harness its power and innovate, making AI-oriented startups a safe shot for the future.

Outlook ahead

While the future of startups looks promising, brimming with opportunities, it is the right idea that will lead to success. Thus, if you are a budding entrepreneur looking for startup ideas that will prove to be profitable in the future, the aforementioned ones are certainly worth considering.