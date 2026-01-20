THUMS UP REIMAGINES ITS ICONIC VISUAL WORLD FOR A LIMITLESS NEW INDIA

Thums Up, India’s homegrown cola giant, has one of the most recognizable logos. Today, the brand unveiled a new identity that signals a strategic shift, reflecting a new India defined by ambition, confidence, and a drive to maximize every moment.

Thums Up’s in-house design team has developed this rebrand in partnership with the design agency SUPERULTRARARE®. The new identity marks Thums Up’s first major visual evolution in over 2 decades. Built on strong legacy and crafted for the future, the refreshed look ushers in a more dynamic and explosive visual world for the cola. Its trademark logo carries powerful memory structures and had been refreshed only three times since its inception. Each evolution has reflected the changing codes of youth culture and the evolving spirit of young India.

The new brand world strikes a perfect balance of retaining the impact and strength of Thums Up’s distinctive assets and introducing a progressive and contemporary vibe. The typography is sharper and more chiseled. The trio-color palette of spiced red, iced blue, and storm blue draws from the brand’s rich heritage, symbolizing strong taste, thunderous refreshment, and an adventurous personality. Dynamic detailing preserves the human touch of the thumb-mark, reinforcing the brand’s enduring spirit. The new visual identity reflects how today’s youth feel - confident, challenging the ‘ordinary’, and unlocking bold new experiences every day. The logo has also been optimized for future, with consistency across screens, and stronger impact across retail shelves.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia excitedly added, “For nearly five decades, Thums Up has been a defining force in youth culture representing bold and relentless confidence with an unmistakably ‘toofani’ spirit. Its iconic ‘Taste The Thunder’ line, strong taste, and adventurous communication have inspired generations, making it the drink of choice of young India. The new Thums Up visual identity is a strategic step forward that reinforces our cultural relevance as we unlock the next phase of growth and make the brand world more dynamic, distinctive and exciting for the future.”

Matthew Kenyon, Founder, The SUPERULTRARARE elaborated, “We set out to distill the core essence of what Thums Up represents and what emerged was a powerful cultural signal - strong, resilient, and iconic…just ready for the present. Building on this, we sharpened the identity by preserving what consumers love while amplifying what lies ahead - resulting in a bolder, clearer expression designed for today’s Indian youth.”

Launched in 1977 as India’s first homegrown cola, Thums Up has reshaped the category with its bold spicy taste and sharp positioning among adventurous Indian youth. Thums Up is not just seen; it is felt and lived through experiences. Over the years, its Toofani spirit has come alive through iconic campaigns from #TasteTheThunder and #AajKuchToofaniKarteHain to #PalatDe and #SoftNahinToofan, always inspiring the youth across generations. Last year, the brand launched Thums Up XForce as an All Thunder, No Sugar offering that offers the signature bold taste sans sugar. Thums Up XForce has established itself as the largest No-Sugar drink in just six months of its launch.