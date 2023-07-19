TiEHyd holds meet for women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad, in collaboration with World Trade Center(WTC) Shamshabad, successfully hosted a dynamic networking session, the TiE Women Meet & Greet. The event aimed to discuss programme details and highlight various initiatives of TiE Hyderabad.

Rashida Adenwala, President of TiE Hyderabad chapter, provided a comprehensive overview of the programme to all the enthusiastic attendees. TiE Women event comprises of two phases.

In phase-1, women entrepreneurs engage in a chapter-level competition, accompanied by valuable mentoring and a pitch competition. This part of the programme encompasses engaging sessions on topics such as product development, the art of storytelling, marketing & brand building, and more. The top three winners of the regional competition will have the opportunity to advance to phase-2, where the ultimate winner will represent the State at the global finale. This coveted position grants them the chance to pitch their ideas to venture capitalists (VCs) across the globe and compete for an equity-free prize.

Namita Banka, Founder of Banka BioLoo Ltd, graciously shared her remarkable journey with fellow women entrepreneurs, highlighting her success as a social entrepreneur. Her accomplishments include achieving an IPO in 2018 and getting her company listed on NSE India.

Murali Bukkapatnam, TiE Hyderabad Charter Member, expressed his admiration for all the participants, stating, “Being part of this program makes you a winner. By taking the bold step to become an entrepreneur, you have already achieved a significant victory.The journey of an entrepreneur is exceedingly challenging, as one must constantly strategise and work diligently to sustain their business while simultaneously fulfilling familial responsibilities.”

He further said, “Women entrepreneurs face even greater difficulties, as they bear additional responsibilities in caring for their families. I strongly recommend that you utilise the expertise and guidance of your mentors and the support staff of TiE Hyderabad to overcome any challenges that may arise along your entrepreneurial journey.” TiE Hyderabad & WTC Shamshabad remain committed to empowering women entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive in the business world. By fostering a collaborative community, TiE Women aims to cultivate success stories and drive positive change in society.