  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Tier-2 cities’ pie in FMCD hiring widening

Hyderabad: Mega Job Mela on June 21 at Kings Palace, Mehdipatnam
x

Hyderabad: Mega Job Mela on June 21 at Kings Palace, Mehdipatnam 

Highlights

New Delhi: New opportunities in the Fast-Moving Consumer Durables (FMCD) sector are emerging beyond metros, with tier-II cities accounting for 22 per...

New Delhi: New opportunities in the Fast-Moving Consumer Durables (FMCD) sector are emerging beyond metros, with tier-II cities accounting for 22 per cent of total FMCD job postings, according to a report on Monday. The report by CIEL HR showed the emergence of new consumer markets beyond metro hubs.

It also demonstrated consistent hiring momentum, with a cumulative 30 per cent increase from May 2023 to May 2025.

“This shift is driven by rising consumer interest in white goods such as cooling appliances, inverters, and home electronics across non-metro markets. The trend signals both geographic diversification of hiring and the emergence of new consumer markets beyond metro hubs,” the report said.

Notably, the report highlighted the low representation of women in manufacturing, sales, and technical roles due to long-standing structural barriers. Despite the strong growth trajectory of the FMCD sector, women make up only 9 per cent of the workforce -- one of the lowest among major sectors.

“The FMCD sector is at a critical inflection point where diversity can drive significant competitive advantage. Companies that proactively address this low participation rate of women in their workforce will not only access a wider talent pool but also benefit from diverse perspectives that fuel innovation and better consumer understanding, particularly as women influence the majority of consumer purchasing decisions,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick