Time to prioritise technology, talent to determine our long-term success: Gautam Adani on New Year

Ahmedabad: Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Wednesday said that our true challenge lies in deploying our capital effectively and we must prioritise the two Ts that serve as the most sustainable differentiators in today’s world — Technology and Talent.

In his New Year message to the company’s workforce, Gautam Adani said that the focus is on "unlocking the limitless potential of our people".

"Let me first talk about technology. In today’s fast-evolving landscape, every company must think and act as a technology company - or risk irrelevance. Scaling effectively demands more than just implementing software tools - it requires embedding a technology-first mindset into the very fabric of our organisation," the Adani Group Chairman stressed.

"This is not optional - it is essential. And it begins with our top 100 leaders setting the tone. Each one of us must commit to becoming technologically fluent — not as a task to check off, but as a way of thinking. In the race of relevance, technology is the racetrack, and leadership is the stride that ensures we finish first," Gautam Adani noted.

The top industrialist stressed that moments of transformation "do not wait for us", but they demand that "we rise to them with vision, courage and the will to act".

"In an AI-driven world, the future is about reimagining how we operate and how we achieve our goals. I challenge each of you to embrace technology as a lever to innovate, disrupt and set new standards of excellence. Your career growth depends on it. Our collective success depends on it," he said.

On talent, Gautam Adani said the war for talent is the defining challenge of our times and it will determine our long-term success.

"Talent is not about mere resumes or credentials — it is about the drive to adapt, innovate and lead. This year, we are doubling down on our commitment to building a powerhouse of potential, first by “nurturing in-house talent”."

"Our goal is to unlock the full potential of every individual. The greatest investment we can make is not just in systems or strategies, but in unlocking the limitless potential of our people who dare to lead and innovate,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

He further stated that the Group is strengthening its presence at premier campuses to attract ambitious young professionals who will lead us into the future.

"Beyond recruitment, we are establishing robust engineering and management career tracks to ensure everyone has the tools to excel. We are also creating opportunities for you to network, collaborate and build relationships that will power your growth and success," Gautam Adani said.



