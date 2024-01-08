TN inks investment MoUs worth about Rs.6.64 lakh crore

Chennai : Several MoUs with an investment intention of Rs.664,180 crore have been inked between the Tamil Nadu Government and various industrial groups, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, Stalin said the state has attracted investment proposals from varied sectors like automobiles, Electric Vehicle (EV), aerospace, Defence, footwear and others.

Stalin said the investment proposals can generate about 26.90 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. He also said the government will take special effort to convert the MoUs into actual projects and a special group headed by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior officials will look into it.

Stalin said the clearances will be given under a single window system. The Chief Minister said the projects are proposed to be set up across the state so that there is a distributed growth.

Giving an overall sector-wise break-up of the MoU’s, Stalin said the investment from the manufacturing sector was about Rs.3.79 lakh crore; energy Rs.1.35 lakh crore; Information Technology and Digital Services Rs.22,130 crore; MSMEs Rs.63,573 crore and others.

Some of the mega investment proposals are from the Adani Group Rs.42,768 crore (Adani Green Rs.24,500 crore, Ambuja Cements Rs.3,500 crore, Adani Connex Rs.13,200 crore and Adani Total Gas & CNG Rs.1,568 crore); Tata Power Renewable Energy about Rs.71,000 crore; Chennai Petroleum Corporation Rs.17,000 crore; Leap Green Energy Rs.22,842 crore; SembCorp Rs.36,238 crore; Salcomp Manufacturing India Rs.2,271 crore; Boeing (to set up global capability centre) Rs.309 crore; Ashok Leyland Rs.1,200 crore; Stellantis EV Rs.2,000 crore; Eicher Motors Rs.3,000 crore; Sify Technologies Rs.2,500 crore; JAM Infra (Jindal Defence) Rs.1,000 crore; Saint Gobain Rs.3,400 crore and several others.

