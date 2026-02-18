To develop Hyd as laboratory of future

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set an ambitious goal of transforming Hyderabad into a “Laboratory of the Future,” positioning the city as a global hub for innovation-led Life Sciences growth, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said. Inaugurating BioAsia 2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here on Tuesday, the Minister announced that the State aims to attract $25 billion in investments in the life sciences sector by 2030 and generate five lakh new jobs.

He said the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy (2026–2030) has been formulated to position the State among the top three Life Sciences clusters globally by the end of this decade. Noting the evolving global healthcare landscape, Sridhar Babu said India is no longer viewed merely as a supply base for pharmaceuticals and vaccines but increasingly as a source of advanced scientific solutions.