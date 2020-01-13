Today petrol, diesel rates declined in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 13

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have declined on Monday (January 13). Today, the petrol price has reduced by 11 paise and diesel by 5 paise at all major metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 80.60 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 75.30 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have also come down in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate fell by 10 paise and reached at Rs 80.13 and diesel also dropped by 5 paise and touched Rs 74.47. In Vijayawada, the petrol price is Rs 79.76 and diesel sold at Rs 74.13.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price has decreased by 10 paise and tagged at Rs 75.80 and diesel lowered by 5 paise and marked at Rs 69.06. The petrol rate in Mumbai is at Rs 81.39 and diesel sold at Rs 72.42.