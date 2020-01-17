Today petrol, diesel rates slashed in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 17

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have again slashed down on Friday (January 17). The petrol price dropped by 15 paise and diesel by 16 paise at all major metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is 80.18 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 74.98 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have decreased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate declined by 14 paise and reached at Rs 79.73. Similarly, the diesel price came down by 15 paise and touched at Rs 74.14. In Vijayawada, the petrol costs at Rs 79.36 and diesel sold at Rs 73.82.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate also reduced by 14 paise and tagged at Rs 75.41 and diesel slashed by 15 paise and priced at Rs 68.77. The petrol price in Mumbai is at Rs 81.00 and diesel sold at Rs 72.11.