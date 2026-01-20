India’s mining and heavy engineering sectors are important and lay the foundation of the nation’s growth. The mining sector alone contributes around 2.5–3% to India’s GDP and supplies critical raw materials for power, steel, cement, and manufacturing industries. The contribution of the mining & quarrying sector has increased from INR 2,90,411 crores in 2014-15 to INR 3,18,302 crores in 2022-23. But at the same time, heavy engineering also plays an important role in nation-building- supporting large-scale projects across railways, defence, power, mining equipment, and infrastructure, especially as India accelerates its push toward Make in India and capital expenditure-led growth. In this landscape, Avijit Ghosh HEC, who was long associated with Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd., stands out as a visionary leader whose vision, operational excellence, and people-centric approach have helped organisations grow phenomenally.

Avijit, who has decades of experience working with public-sector heavy engineering and resource-linked enterprises, shares his insights, which can help institutions remain versatile and competitive in this fast-evolving world.

Leadership Journey of Avijit Ghosh HEC

Here is a brief look at the Avijit Ghosh experience, roles, and leadership philosophy that shaped Avijit Ghosh’s impact in mining and heavy engineering.





Category Details Full Name Avijit Ghosh Experience 37+ years in mining, heavy engineering, project management and industrial leadership Educational Background B.Tech in Mining from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad; General Manager’s Programme at IIM Ahmedabad Key Leadership Roles CMD, Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd. (HEC); Director (Mining), Hindustan Copper Ltd.; AVP at Jindal Steel & Power and other industrial organisations Make in India & Industrial Promotion Represented HEC at national platforms such as the Make in India initiative in Mumbai and Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, enhancing HEC’s visibility in India’s industrial ecosystem. High-Level Government Engagement Participated in key events attended by Union Ministers and senior policymakers, including Shri Anant Geete (Minister, Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises), Shri Jayant Sinha (MoS Finance), and Shri Girish Shankar (Secretary, DHI). International & Strategic Collaboration Led MoUs between HEC and global engineering leaders, including an agreement with the Central Scientific Research Institute of Machine-Building Technology, Russia, for creating a Common Engineering Facility Centre at HEC.

Leadership Beyond Operations at Avijit Ghosh Heavy Engineering Corporation

Mining and heavy engineering industries are inherently complex. Equipment reliability, production efficiency, and timelines directly influence industrial outcomes. Thus, leadership in this domain needs technical expertise and strategic foresight. The leadership philosophy of Avijit Ghosh Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) focuses on aligning operational capabilities with broader industrial objectives.

By focusing on mining productivity, infrastructure growth, and regional development, leaders like him help sector-focused businesses remain relevant and competitive in a changing market.

According to Avijit, operational excellence is not only about meeting targets; it’s about remaining prepared for future challenges, exploring opportunities, and creating frameworks that let organisations become more adaptable to the latest changes. This proactive approach helps in completing the projects on time.

Avijit Emphasis on Improving Domestic Capabilities

Avijit Ghosh’s leadership philosophy also includes focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, besides considering overseas expansion. He played an important role in helping mining and heavy engineering businesses reduce their dependence on imports while keeping control of the overall costs.

Some of the initiatives taken by Avijit include:

Prioritising local manufacturing and supply chains

Ensuring reliable production of heavy equipment for mining operations

Helping India in becoming ATMANIRBHAR.

These moves not only improve operational efficiency but also make India a more competitive player in global heavy engineering. By building strong domestic abilities, leaders like Avijit Ghosh ensure that industrial projects are affordable, timely, and aligned with national priorities.

Workforce Empowerment and Skill Development

People also play an important role in ensuring the success of the businesses. Leadership insights from Avijit Ghosh HEC also talk about the need to create a skilled, safety-conscious, and engaged workforce where employees can learn and grow.

Key practices include:

Well-structured technical and skill development programs for the employees.

Knowledge sharing between experienced engineers and younger professionals

Nourishing a holistic work culture among the employees.

Adherence to ethical business practices.

By empowering the workforce, organisations improve productivity while building long-term institutional resilience, preparing teams for evolving technologies and operational challenges.

Sustainability Remains an Important Aspect for Businesses

Sustainability is central to modern industrial leadership. Heavy Engineering Corporation from Avijit Ghosh has consistently emphasised environmentally responsible practices, energy efficiency, and resource optimisation.

At the same time, his leadership philosophy considers regional and socio-economic impact. Mining and heavy engineering projects under his guidance:

Generate employment opportunities in surrounding areas

Support local businesses and service providers

Contribute to skill development and long-term economic stability

This integrated focus ensures that industrial growth benefits both organisations and the communities they operate in.

Strategic Governance and Compliance Are Crucial

Public-sector enterprises operate under strict regulatory and policy frameworks, thereby making effective leadership important. The leaders play an important role in this, as they can balance operations, governance, compliance, and performance. Avijit Ghosh often talks about the significance of strategic planning and operations, which can help organisations achieve their long-term goals.

Whether it is adherence to ethical business practices or ensuring transparency with stakeholders, the leaders in the top mining and industrial sectors play an important role. By integrating these principles, Avijit Ghosh ensures that enterprises maintain credibility, operate efficiently, and achieve sustainable growth across multiple dimensions.

Lessons from Avijit Ghosh HEC for Future Leaders

The mining and heavy engineering sectors remain highly competitive and fast-evolving, where the journey of individuals like Avijit Ghosh HEC is an eye-opener for emerging industrial leaders. The key lessons include

Strengthen institutional capabilities while integrating advanced technology as part of routine operations.

Investing in employees’ training programmes.

Align operational objectives with national development goals

Integrate sustainability into core business strategies

These principles provide a blueprint for navigating complexity while building resilient, future-ready industrial organisations.

Conclusion

The future of the mining and heavy engineering industry in India is quite promising, where both technology and capital are significant. Nonetheless, leadership is also significant as it has long-term effects on overall growth. Avijit Ghosh Heavy Engineering Corporation emphasises that strategic clarity, operational discipline, and inclusive industrial growth would enable businesses to grow both locally and internationally.

With the infrastructure and mining sector expanding significantly, the lessons learned by such leaders can be integrated by the organisations that strive to realise their full potential and want to make a huge socio-economic impact.