Toshiba Transmission & Distribution bags Star Performer Award from EEPC India

Hyderabad: Toshiba Transmission & Distribution India Private Limited (TTDI), was honoured with the Star Performer Award for the year 2019-20 by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC).

TTDI has won the National Award for Export Excellence in the category of Electric Motors, Generators, and Transformers and parts – Large Enterprises.

Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director, TTDI received the award at an award function held recently in New Delhi.

The Star Performer Award, bestowed by EEPC India, recognises TTDI for its exceptional performance in exporting its Products to many reputed electrical power distribution utilities and various other customers located in developed/ developing countries across the globe.

On the occasion, Hiroshi Furuta said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious accolade from EEPC India. Toshiba Corporation, Japan has established TTDI as its global manufacturing hub for T&D business. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to Make-in-India & Export-from-India initiative by manufacturing and delivering a wide range of high-quality, reliable and efficient transmission and distribution equipment, which includes Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers and Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS). This award motivates us to continue our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation."

Since its inception, TTDI has delivered its T&D products and solutions to conventional and renewable energy projects in India. TTDI’s advanced technology & processes, high-level of background integration, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, massive production capacity and a highly skilled workforce yield high-quality T&D equipment that are made-in-India.

To meet the high volume market demand in India and overseas, TTDI is aiming to align its resources and expand capacity in line with the increased opportunities. Through Toshiba Group companies around the world, TTDI will further consolidate global footprint and grow its exports from India.