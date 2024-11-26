Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates 1 Lakh Urban Cruiser Hyryder on Indian Road

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 1,00,000-unit sales in India. This achievement underscores the B-SUV’s strong market acceptance and Indian customers growing acceptance of hybrid technology.

Launched in July 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder seamlessly combines Toyota’s world-class hybrid technology with dynamic design, premium comfort, and exceptional performance. It is available in three powertrains- Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric [SHEV], Neo Drive and CNG powertrains.

At the heart of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is its 1.5-litre Engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) & e-drive transmission, delivering combined power output of 85 kW. Hyryder ’s hybrid system eliminates the need for external charging, ensuring convenience for customers at all times. Its cutting-edge hybrid system offers a seamless and silent drive, complemented by instant power delivery. This, combined with its responsive performance and quieter operation, provides an environmentally conscious yet dynamic driving experience. Additionally, Customers seeking versatility and power have also embraced the Neo Drive powertrain, which comes with an optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system—offering a superior driving experience for both urban commutes and challenging terrains.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is designed to deliver exceptional value, seamlessly combining advanced convenience and performance features with outstanding fuel efficiency. Reflecting TKM’s commitment to sustainable mobility, the SUV offers class-leading mileage: up to 27.97 km/l* in the Self Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle variant, 21.12 km/l* in the NeoDrive (MT), and 26.6 km/kg* in CNG mode.

Commenting on the milestone, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The positive response to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder reflects our commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions tailored to the evolving preferences of Indian customers. This milestone is not just a number; it signifies the beginning of a new era in SUV technology that prioritizes sustainability, performance, and customer satisfaction. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to uphold Toyota’s legacy of driving change through innovation and environmental consciousness, and we are deeply grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers who have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

The success and market acceptance of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is further complemented with Toyota’s exceptional and industry-leading service benefits to the customers. TKM provides a comprehensive range of services under the umbrella “T CARE” that demonstrates the company’s dedication to enriching customer delight and fostering long-term relationships. Covering everything from presales to aftersales and repurchases, T CARE integrates these offerings under one unified brand that includes a wide array of offerings such as T DELIVER, T GLOSS, T ASSIST, T SAATH, T SECURE, T CHOICE, T INSPECT, T SMILE and more.

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor also celebrated the remarkable milestone of 1,00,000 units sold for the Innova HyCross, underscoring the immense trust Indian customers have placed in the brand. As TKM celebrates this new milestone of the Hyryder, the company remains committed to redefining sustainable mobility in India with innovative and reliable products that align with the aspirations of dynamic Indian customers.



