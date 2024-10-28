Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates World Student’s Month with 31st iCARE Event Strengthening Educational Infrastructure and Community Engagement

Driven by a steadfast commitment to societal development and community empowerment, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the successful completion of its 31st iCARE (i, Community Action to Reach Everyone) initiative, held at Government High School, Ullal Upanagara, near Kengeri. This initiative, aligned with World Student's Month, brought together 200 TKM employee volunteers and 100 students to actively participate in various activities aimed at enhancing the school’s infrastructure.

World Student’s Month, observed every October, celebrates the role of students in shaping the future and highlights the significance of education and student engagement. As part of this celebration, the 31st iCARE event focused on addressing infrastructural development in government schools by improving the durability and functionality of school furniture. Volunteers polished 75 benches and assembled new desks, creating a more conducive learning environment for 380 students.

The initiative not only provided students with an opportunity to enhance their school’s infrastructure but also fostered a deep sense of belonging and pride in their educational environment. By actively participating in the repair and maintenance of essential classroom furniture, students gained valuable hands-on experience while cultivating their skills and reinforcing their role as responsible community members. This engagement nurtured their development as good human beings, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and care for their surroundings. The event concluded with an enriching experience-sharing session, where volunteers and students reflected on their contributions, highlighting the significance of education in shaping holistic development and strengthening community bonds.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudeep S Dalvi, Senior Vice President & Chief Communication Officer, TKM, said, “Our commitment to society goes beyond just business objectives. We believe that genuine progress comes from working closely with communities to address their unique challenges. The success of 31st iCARE event demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving educational infrastructure through active employee volunteering from TKM. By working alongside students and the community, we aim to foster a spirit of collaboration where every small effort combines to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of communities we serve.”

Since its inception in 2017, the iCARE initiative has involved over 2,659 volunteers in more than 30 events, positively impacting the lives of over 67,000 community members. The iCARE program encompasses a wide range of focus areas, including education, environmental preservation, road safety, and skill enhancement. Going forward, TKM remains dedicated to encouraging and inspiring all employees to engage in purposeful activities and contribute to the betterment of communities, reinforcing the Toyota’s deep-rooted commitment to social responsibility.