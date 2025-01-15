Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services to Redefine Pre-Owned Car Market in India

Emphasizing its focus on becoming a true mobility company with a commitment to delivering ever-better cars, Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India Pvt. Ltd. (TMSS) with Head Office in Bidadi near Bangalore in Karnataka. Marking a significant stride towards transforming India’s pre-owned car market, TMSS further reinforces Toyota’s commitment towards the philosophy of —Quality, Durability, and Reliability which ensures the best quality products and services heritage to all customers be in new car sales or pre-owned car market

As an OEM-backed initiative, TMSS aims to lead India’ growing pre-owned car market by delivering high-quality certified pre-owned Toyota vehicles, refurbished with Toyota Genuine Parts and processes with a strong emphasis on safety, reliability, and transparency. Furthermore, the ‘one price for all’ policy approach guarantees fair and consistent pricing for every customer, fostering an environment built on trust and integrity.

Key Offerings of TMSS:

Certified pre-owned Toyota cars with assured quality

Seamless trade-in and exchange programs for pre-owned cars

Robust after-sales support, including warranty and roadside assistance

Customer engagement initiatives to build trust and awareness in the pre-owned car market

Highlighting TMSS’s unique proposition and early success, Atul Sood, President & Director of TMSS, said, "The pre-owned car market in India is rapidly evolving, with customers increasingly prioritizing trust, transparency, and value. TMSS is poised to meet these expectations by leveraging Toyota’s legacy of quality and reliability. In a short span, we have made significant progress in Bangalore, Delhi, and Guwahati through our operational pre-owned car outlets, previously part of our parent company Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., achieving a milestone of retailing 1,000 certified pre-owned cars. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless, transparent, and value-driven experience that instils confidence in every customer transaction."

Speaking at the launch of TMSS, Takashi Takamiya, Director of TMSS, said, "TMSS aims to build a trusted and organized network for pre-owned car buyers and sellers, upholding Toyota’s global standards of quality and transparency. Every vehicle undergoes meticulous refurbishment with Toyota Genuine Parts, including Maru Maru Cleaning (high quality deep cleaning technique) with premium T Gloss materials (Car cleaning & detailing materials), ensuring a new car-like finish. Safety is our top priority, each vehicle is subjected to thorough safety checks, ensuring exceptional reliability and peace of mind for our customers.

Our 'One Price for All' policy reinforces our commitment to transparency, offering fair and consistent pricing for every customer and ensuring a hassle-free experience. To guarantee superior quality and dependability, a comprehensive 203-point inspection is conducted during the vehicle procurement process, adhering to Toyota’s rigorous global standards. TMSS remains dedicated to providing unmatched quality, safety, and customer satisfaction in every transaction."

Discussing the company’s roadmap, Varinder Kumar Wadhwa, Director of TMSS, elaborated, "Building on our success in Bangalore, Delhi, and Guwahati, TMSS plans to enhance its reach across key metropolitan and tier-2 cities. By 2030, we envision a robust nationwide presence, offering customers a seamless and connected experience through our digital platform and physical outlets. This reach enhancement is not just a business goal but also our commitment to making high-quality mobility solutions accessible to every Indian household."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor ventured directly into the used car market in 2022 by opening its first facility in Bengaluru, becoming India’s first automaker to provide fully OEM-refurbished pre-owned vehicles. Continuing this momentum, TKM expanded to Delhi in June 2024 & Guwahati in Dec 2024, reinforcing its dedication to offering high-quality, dependable pre-owned cars to customers nationwide.

With its innovative services and commitment to excellence, TMSS is poised to become a benchmark in the organized used car market, setting new standards of trust, quality, and customer satisfaction.