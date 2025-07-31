Toyota Kirloskar Motor Signs MoU with Government of Maharashtra to Develop Government School Infrastructure at Bidkin

In line with its enduring commitment to sustainable social impact and holistic community development, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zilla Parishad to support the comprehensive infrastructure development of Zilla Parishad Kendriya Prathamik School (ZPKPS) in Bidkin, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The MoU exchange ceremony took place at the Collector Office and was attended by key dignitaries including Shri Deelip Swami, Collector & District Magistrate, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Shri Ankit, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad; and senior officials from Education Department. Representing TKM were Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head State Affairs; along with senior executives from the Company.

The Bidkin school initiative also aligns with TKM’s growing engagement in the region, complementing its recently announced investment for setting up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Maharashtra—aimed at fostering industrial development and generating employment.

Education as a Core Pillar of Toyota’s CSR Philosophy

Education remains a central element of TKM’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, founded on the principle that empowering individuals through learning is essential for achieving sustained, inclusive societal progress. In a country as demographically and economically varied as India, equitable access to quality education is a vital driver of upward mobility across social, economic, and intellectual spheres. Acknowledging this, TKM has aligned its educational initiatives with national programmes such as Skill India and the National Education Policy.

Focusing on early childhood care, foundational literacy, school infrastructure, and access to essential learning resources, TKM seeks to address systemic challenges and create learning environments equipped for the future. This approach reflects Toyota’s child-to-community model, which recognises that investing in children’s education can drive broader societal transformation—benefiting not only individual students, but also their families and communities, thereby creating far-reaching, inclusive progress. This philosophy is encapsulated in Toyota’s notion of “Samuday Vikas”, emphasising holistic community development.

ZPKPS Bidkin: A Century-Old Institution with Growing Needs

ZPKPS Bidkin is a 100-year-old institution serving children from economically disadvantaged, diverse communities. It is one of the largest government schools in the region in terms of student intake, currently accommodating over 800 students. With enrolment expected to rise to approximately 1,200 students in the near future, there is an urgent need to enhance the quality and capacity of the school’s infrastructure to support inclusive and effective learning.

In response to the growing educational needs of the region, this initiative seeks to transform ZPKPS Bidkin into a modern, inclusive, and future-ready learning environment. The intervention will be carried out in a phased manner over a three-year period from 2025 to 2028.

Present at the occasion, Deelip Swami, Collector & District Magistrate, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said, “We welcome this collaboration with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to upgrade the infrastructure of ZPKPS Bidkin, a school that has been central to educating children from economically weaker sections in the region. With student numbers expected to grow significantly, this initiative comes at a crucial time and will greatly enhance the learning environment. Strengthening public education through such collaborative efforts is key to ensuring inclusive development. We appreciate Toyota’s proactive contribution toward this shared goal and are confident that the project will create lasting value for the children and the broader community of Bidkin.”

Speaking at the MoU signing, Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head State Affairs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, our commitment to nation-building extends beyond mobility solutions. We firmly believe that education is one of the most powerful enablers of long-term, inclusive development. By creating a nurturing and modern learning environment for nearly 1,200 students, we are investing in the potential of future generations. This MoU reflects our continued collaboration with government stakeholders in delivering high-impact interventions that strengthen the social fabric of our communities. This initiative marks the beginning of our engagement in the state, as we move forward, our efforts will remain rooted in our core philosophy of ‘Creating Mobility for All’—that can transform lives and uplift entire communities.”

TKM’s Broader CSR Impact and Alignment with National Priorities