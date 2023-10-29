Transform Your Home into Green Sanctuary of Serenity

HYDERABAD: In the hustle and bustle of modern life and home decor trends, there’s a growing desire to find moments of tranquility and a connection with nature within the confines of our homes. This is where the concept of ‘green corners’ comes into play – these are little oases of natural serenity in every room, offering a respite from the chaos of daily life. Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or just looking to introduce some greenery into your living spaces, here are some tips on how to create a green corner in every room of your home.



Greening Your Entryway for a Warm Welcome

Your entryway is the first impression your home makes on visitors. Adding a touch of green here not only sets a welcoming tone but also helps purify the air as guests step inside. Consider placing hardy plants like Snake Plants (Sansevieria) or Peace Lilies (Spathiphyllum) near the entrance. These resilient plants thrive in various lighting conditions and are excellent air purifiers.