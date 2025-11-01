Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. Redefines Travel Retail with Expansion Across Airports, Metros, and Highways

Travel News Services India Private Limited — the country’s largest travel retail operator — is on an exciting growth path. The company is expanding its presence across India’s busiest travel points, including airports, metro stations, and even the fast-growing university transit centers.

With more than 106 stores already operating nationwide, the company continues to strengthen its leadership as India and South Asia’s biggest travel retail network. Under the guidance of its new promoters, Travel News Services India has also refreshed its brand portfolio with innovative global-style concepts such as Globiq, Teddy & Tales, and Authentic India.

At the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference held in Cannes, the company shared its next big milestone — to grow its network to 150 stores by FY26.

The expansion plan doesn’t stop at airports and metros. The company is preparing to open outlets at key highway pit stops, including along the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Delhi–Agra corridor, and Bengaluru–Chennai route. Plans are also underway to introduce 24-hour stores in major metro cities and busy business districts to serve both travelers and city residents round the clock.

Partnerships are a major focus of this new phase. Travel News Services India is in talks with top global brands in chocolates, tobacco, beauty, fragrances, and beverages. At the same time, it’s bringing popular Indian D2C brands on board, offering trendy food, beauty, and lifestyle products that appeal to today’s travelers.

By combining strategic locations, smart partnerships, and a mix of international and homegrown brands, Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. is redefining what travel retail looks like — making shopping on the go more exciting, convenient, and experience-driven for everyone.