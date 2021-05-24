Treda conducts blood donation camp

Hyderabad: A blood donation camp was organised specially to help the Thalassemia patients jointly by Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (Treda), Seva Bharthi in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Commissionerate of Police in Hyderabad recently.

The camp was set up, Cyberabad in Green Grace, gated residential community, located at Khajaguda area.

Inspite of the prevailing lockdown, the blood donation camp received a phenomenal response with residents from the community, Treda members and Seva Bharthi volunteers coming in large numbers to donate their blood.