Trident granted Patent for 'Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric' in Europe

In a regulatory filing, Trident Group said, "Trident Limited has been granted a patent for 'Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric' by European Patent Office."

In a statement the company said, the present invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting the fabric to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric. This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without the usage of any chemical-based fibers enabling it to save the environment and at the same time to deliver its soft luxury towels in the European Market.

The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player.

The company is vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in Home Textile Space in India. It operates in two major business segments, namely Textiles and Paper with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.