TS govt, FLO opens India's first all-women-owned industrial park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated 'FLO Industrial Park', the country's first 100 per cent women-owned industrial park, in Sangareddy district, commemorating International Women's Day.

On the same day, 25 women-owned and operated units commenced operations at the FLO Industrial Park, which is set up in 50 acres with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The park is promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Government of Telangana.

The State government is supporting women associations in establishing women entrepreneur based industrial parks and is giving priority to the applications of women entrepreneurs (for land allotment), the minister said, adding that 10 per cent of plots are reserved for women in new industrial parks.

He urged the entrepreneurs to think big, start to think about emerging technologies and focus on aerospace, defence, food processing, forge global partnership. He promised another 100 acres for the expansion of FLO women industrial park, subject to the park focus on novel products. He offered additional 10 per cent subsidy for women entrepreneurs.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, applauded the unique aspect of the FLO Park as it has a much diversified set of industry from manufacturing to services all in green areas. Creating opportunities across spectrum is another area the govt will be keen to embark upon.

"The commencing of FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone, and will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the Industrial parks and establish such projects at various chapters," Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President, said in a statement.

This project became a reality with the support of Telangana government, said Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad Chapter.

"We are happy to announce today the commencement of 25 green projects totally owned by women, with many more in the pipeline, we expect this industrial park to generate over 1,600 jobs in the next two years of operation," she said.