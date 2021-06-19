TTK Prestige unveils e-com website

Hyderabad: TTK Prestige Ltd has launched its e-commerce network to include its leading UK cookware brand Judge, which was launched in India in 2017.



The brand is part of the TTK Prestige-owned Horwood Homeware company and is targeted at value-seeking customers, who are in the market for quality kitchen solutions at competitive price points.

Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige, said: ''We are pleased to launch the e-commerce platform for Judge Kitchenware and Appliances. This is an opportune moment for us to accelerate the company footprint by catering to a new segment of value seeking consumers, who might be seeking lower price points. Now consumers across the country can avail of high quality and affordable products that can transform their kitchens and their cooking experience.''

The Judge portfolio includes a vast array of products such as pressure cookers, cookware, gas-stoves, bottles and flasks, mixer grinders, dinner sets as well as small appliances. Judge's new e-commerce site is judgeappliances.com, where consumers can find the entire collection for purchase.

The company's 100- year legacy in the UK, Judge's innovative products are renowned for their quality and craftsmanship. The brand offers consumers functionality and performance, with attractive price points ranging from Rs 225 to Rs 7,995.All products are backed by the after sales network of TTK Prestige. The e-commerce platform has very attractive discounts and offers on almost all products range from 20 to 30 per cent.