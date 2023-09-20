Turtle Wax strengthens presence in Hyderabad

Live
US- based car care brand, Turtle Wax, Inc on Tuesday announced the launch of its new co-branded car-care studio in Hyderabad, in partnership with HB Autospa. Located at Ideal Park, Puppalguda, Manikonda, the studio is equipped with Turtle Wax detailing technologies and a team of service personnel to offer car detailing services and products.
The studio will offer care packages from Turtle Wax’s ceramic and graphene range using the latest technologies. The treatments available include Ceramic Coat Protection, Hybrid Ceramic Coating, Exterior Restoration Treatment, Interior Detailing, Specialty Treatment and 45-minute cleaning.
Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director, Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt Ltd said, “We have witnessed a growing interest in Car Care from Hyderabad and hence, decided to open another car care studio here in Ranga Reddy. With this all-new studio, we aim to provide car detailing service across the State. The brand is proud to have the largest range of categories and products to experience the unique DIFM services available.”