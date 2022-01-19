TVS Motor Company launches TVS Star HLX 150 Disc variant for Egypt customers

TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Wednesday globally announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Star HLX 150 Disc Variant in Egypt. The company is launching the product to offer an attractive personal mobility option to rural and urban Egyptian commuters.

The all-new TVS Star HLX 150 cc Disc variant will join the two-wheeler portfolio in the Egyptian market, offering unique propositions like high durability, comfort, and attractive attributes.

TVS HLX has recently crossed a sales milestone of two million units across global markets. TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, has stayed true to the brand's promise of being a sturdy product that is highly reliable across rugged terrains.

TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 42 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

Mr. R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality. Egypt is a very important market for us in Africa. As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil varied customer requirements of the market with superior products with best-in-class technology. TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to evolving commuting needs across the globe. We will strive to be the most admired two-wheeler brand for Egypt customers setting a benchmark of quality products and customer experience."

TVS Star HLX 150 comes with a powerful 150 cc Ecothrust Engine with IOC Technology delivering superior mileage, better startability, refinement, and durability. The motorcycle gets a battery saver DC Headlamp for better brightness and less flicker. It is equipped with a wide range of best-in-class features like a black-themed alloyed wheel and engine, black-themed front fork with sporty rim tape, USB mobile charging port, mobile holder and pilot lamp. The solid rear suspension with Dura Grip wider and tubeless tyre enhances the ride stability and comfort even with a higher load. The new front disc brakes offer better braking power making it easy to control the motorcycle.