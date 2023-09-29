Live
Just In
TVS Motor to hold third edition of TVS MotoSoul 3.0 in December

Chennai: Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Friday said it would conduct the third edition of its popular motorcycling festival 'TVS MotoSoul 3.0'.
TVS MotoSoul 3.0 is scheduled to be held between December 8 and 9 in Goa, and would showcase custom-built motorcycles of the company's Apache and RONIN range of motorcycles. For the first time, the TVS MotoSoul 3.0 would also feature a wide range of freestyling activities, host interactive sessions with members of the racing community and would also showcase TVS Motor's custom garage, a company statement here said.
"TVS MotoSoul has become synonymous with celebrating the spirit of motorcycling and is known for its commitment to fostering a vibrant and passionate community of riders. We are stoked to be back with TVS MotoSoul 3.0 that will rescript their journey with unparalleled experiences backed by a vibrant and colourful theme set around the festival this time," said Vimal Sumbly, the company's head of it premium two-wheeler business. Apart from various races and competitions, TVS MotoSoul 3.0 will also include art and cultural activities and also offer a platform for showcasing biking games and simulators.