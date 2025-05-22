Uber faces heat over 'advance tip' feature, govt steps in

New Delhi: Uber’s new 'Advance tip' feature has sparked a massive backlash on social media, with users accusing the ride-hailing company of forcing them to pay extra money just to get their rides accepted faster.

Now, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent a formal notice to Uber on the issue.

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the move, calling it "unethical and exploitative".

He said on social media that this kind of feature falls under unfair trade practices and ordered a full investigation.

Under this feature, the Uber app asks users to add a tip of Rs 50, Rs 75, or Rs 100 while booking a ride.

The app tells users that adding a tip could improve the chances of a driver accepting the trip.

It also clearly says that the tip amount cannot be changed once added and assures that the entire tip goes to the driver.

However, many users are not happy. People have compared this to giving a waiter money before even being served.

One user wrote that drivers are now refusing to accept rides at the regular fare, and customers are being forced to tip more than Rs 100 just to get picked up.

Another user sarcastically commented that Uber now expects customers to pay extra just to get someone to respond to a ride request.

"Great move," the user added, with clear frustration.

Many users pointed out that a tip should be a way to thank someone after good service, not something paid in advance, even to receive a service.

A user shared that they had to use Uber recently and were shocked to find that drivers were demanding a tip even before arriving.

Another user called the feature a "bad practice" and said it feels like being forced to pay a waiter to be served in a restaurant.

Some even called it a form of bribery, not tipping, saying Uber is now asking users to "bribe" drivers just to get a timely pickup.

This is not the first time Uber has been in trouble with the consumer protection authority.

Earlier in January, the CCPA had sent notices to both Uber and Ola over complaints that they were charging different fares depending on whether customers used an Android or an iPhone device.