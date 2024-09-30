  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Ujjivan increases ROI on its Fixed Deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure

Ujjivan increases ROI on its Fixed Deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure
x
Highlights

  • With revised tenure, interest rate for 9 months increased to 7.50% from the earlier 7.00%
  • Continues to offer one of the highest interest rate of 8.25% and 8.75% - 12 months tenure for regular and senior citizens respectively
  • Platina FD will get an additional interest rate of 0.20%*

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a leading small finance bank increases interest rate on its fixed deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure. Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional 0.50% over the regular fixed deposit rates.

Ujjivan continues to offer highest rate of interest for general customers at 8.25% for 12-month tenure, while senior citizens benefiting from an attractive interest rate of 8.75% for the same duration. Platina deposits available for both individuals and non-individual customers, including NR customers, will continue to earn an additional interest rate of 0.20%*.

Mr. Sanjeev Nautiyal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan SFB, commented, "We are pleased to revise the fixed deposit interest rates for our customers seeking a higher interest rate for the short-term tenure. The latest rate increase on FDs continue to position Ujjivan SFB among the banks offering the highest interest rates on term deposits."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick