Ujjivan increases ROI on its Fixed Deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a leading small finance bank increases interest rate on its fixed deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure. Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional 0.50% over the regular fixed deposit rates.

Ujjivan continues to offer highest rate of interest for general customers at 8.25% for 12-month tenure, while senior citizens benefiting from an attractive interest rate of 8.75% for the same duration. Platina deposits available for both individuals and non-individual customers, including NR customers, will continue to earn an additional interest rate of 0.20%*.

Mr. Sanjeev Nautiyal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan SFB, commented, "We are pleased to revise the fixed deposit interest rates for our customers seeking a higher interest rate for the short-term tenure. The latest rate increase on FDs continue to position Ujjivan SFB among the banks offering the highest interest rates on term deposits."