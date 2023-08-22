Live
UK nod for Broadcom’s $61-bn deal for VMware
London: The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday approved US-based hardware company Broadcom’s $61 billion purchase of desktop virtualization software provider VMware following an in-depth investigation.
The CMA found that “Broadcom’s deal to buy VMware would not substantially reduce competition in the supply of server hardware components in the UK.”
Following its initial Phase-1 investigation, the CMA identified competition concerns warranting in-depth review and referred the deal to a Phase 2 inquiry.
