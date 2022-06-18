upGrad INSOFE becomes SE Asia's largest edtech player

Hyderabad upGrad INSOFE, a subsidiary of EdTech– upGrad, becomes the largest Southeast Asian edtech player with the highest number of dedicated faculty in Data Science and AI departments constituting of over 80 members having proficiency in the interdisciplinary field of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Venkatesh Sunkad, President, upGrad INSOFE, said: "Such a large group of in-house dedicated faculty boasting decades of global industry and R&D experience with PhDs from top global universities is essential to providing education and training in these cutting-edge technologies. We top it up with a small pool of highly accomplished industry experts as adjunct faculty. Together with the formidable in-house expertise, this allows us to harness the power of industry, academia, R&D, entrepreneurship and product know-how into our curricula, pedagogy, and dedicated support to learners."

Dakshinamurthy V Kolluru, Co-founder and CEO, upGrad INSOFE, said: "Most technologies that exist today were never a part of the traditional textbooks and therefore, the gap for professionals who are trained to analyse bulk data and use applied science for influencing business decisions is increasing rapidly. upGrad INSOFE is constantly expanding its faculty with industry leaders and seasoned researchers across the Data Science, AI, and ML domains who can help learners derive newer theories for solving complex coding and data challenges through practical applications."

The faculty at upGrad INSOFE are adept at predictive analysis, Computer Science, statistical inference, Machine Learning, AI, and other niche technologies, to help learners strengthen their foundation across these disciplines and become AI leaders.