Uptick in Indian mfg sector

Bengaluru: India’s manufacturing sector is booming, which has created more job opportunities as the sector is looking for new skills, a new report showed on Tuesday. Between June 2022 and June this year, the manufacturing industry in India grew by an impressive 40 per cent.

According to the latest data from global hiring platform Indeed, the manufacturing sector is on an upswing.

“As India strives to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, the sector presents a wealth of opportunities for both businesses and job seekers,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed. Certain roles within the manufacturing sector are experiencing explosive growth.CNC machine operators, for instance, have seen a staggering 160 per cent increase in job openings.CNC operators are skilled technicians who specialise in computer numerical controlled equipment and software.Production supervisors are close behind with a 155 per cent rise and machine operators at a 119 per cent rise. These roles are rapidly gaining prominence, reflecting the sector’s modernisation and increasing need for specialised skills.The skills landscape is evolving in tandem with the sector’s growth. Communication skills are now at the forefront, required in 17 per cent of jobs.

“CNC skills follow at 10 per cent, with manufacturing skills at 9 per cent, English proficiency at 8 per cent, and CNC programming at 6 per cent,” the report noted. Manufacturing companies are also enhancing their offerings to attract top talent more effectively. Employers are realising that offering comprehensive benefits not only improves job satisfaction, but also increases productivity and loyalty among their workforce, said the report.