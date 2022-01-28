US-based EvGateway expands footprint in India

Hyderabad: EvGateway, a turn-key electric vehicle (EV) Infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in California, USA with strong presence across United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East market, announced the launch of its operations in India. Through this, the company will provide innovation in the Indian EV marketplace and help advance electric vehicle adoption, by offering easy-to-use solutions for drivers and charger owners alike.

EvGateway provides Intelligent and advanced EV charging management services for customers of all industries and varied charging requirements. By combining the charger management features such as OCPP & OCPI functionalities, etc, EvGateway will bring to the Indian market the most efficient and innovative EV solutions in the industry. Reddy Marri, President, EvGateway, said, "Our global experience of integration of various technologies like telematics, V2G, CRMs into our SAAS platform enable us to provide effective solutions to clients of all sizes and adapt to every changing scenario."

A significant portion of the product was developed at our development centre in India and we continue to enhance the products from here. Along with the US team, we offer 24x7 support for the product from Hyderabad. It is indeed a moment of pride for us that we are finally bringing our product to India and contribute to its EV initiatives, said Uday Chagari, Head of EvGateway India.