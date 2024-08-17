Live
- RMPs, PMPs told not to prefix Doctor before name
- Harish Rao must resign, demand MLAs GMR, Ilaiyya
- OPD bandh of private hospitals across Karnataka today
- Anantapur district may emerge iron ore processing hub
- Religious fervour marks Swarna Ratham procession
- Tensions grips in Siddipet amidst Congress and BJP Rallies
- Take part in social service, Venkaiah tells people
- Congress workers vandalised BRS office in Harish Rao's fort
- Career options for science students
- Sana Makbul gorges on blueberries, says ‘have your antioxidant’
Just In
US court turns down Vedanta-backed firm’s plea
New Delhi: An American court has ordered Vedanta Group-backed Sterlite Technologies’ overseas arm to pay $96.5 million, about Rs810 crore, in damages...
New Delhi: An American court has ordered Vedanta Group-backed Sterlite Technologies’ overseas arm to pay $96.5 million, about Rs810 crore, in damages to US-based Prysmian for violating trade secrets norms, according to a regulatory filing and plaintiff’s statement.
Additionally, the court has awarded $200,000 penalty on Stephen Szymanski, Sterlite Technologies Inc (STI) Executive Vice President for Americas Region, for misappropriation of trade secrets of Prysmian. STI is the US subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies (STL), which has contested the judgment and may file an appeal against it. Prysmian in a statement said a South Carolina jury on August 9 ordered in favour of Prysmian following a three-week trial in the district court of Columbia, South Carolina. “The jury found that Sterlite was unjustly enriched by taking Prysmian’s trade secrets and awarded $96.5 million in damages against Sterlite Technologies, Inc. In addition, the jury found that Stephen Szymanski had been unjustly enriched by misappropriating Prysmian’s trade secrets,” Prysmian said in the statement dated August 12.