US govt gets 15% revenues from chip sales to China

New York: Nvidia and AMD agreed to share 15 per cent of their revenues from chip sales to China with the US government, a US government official has confirmed. President Donald Trump’s administration had halted the sale of advanced computer chips to China back in April, but Nvidia and AMD revealed in July that Washington would allow them to resume sales of the H20 and MI308 chips, which are used in artificial intelligence development. The official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss a policy not yet formally announced, confirmed to The Associated Press the revenue sharing terms of the deal, and said the broad strokes of the initial report by The Financial Times were accurate. The FT reports that Nvidia and AMD agreed to the financial arrangement as a condition for obtaining export license to resume sales to China.

“We follow rules the US government sets for our participation in worldwide markets. While we haven’t shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide,” Nvidia wrote in a statemen