US imposes 245% tariff on China

Washington DC: Intensifying trade war between the two nations, the Donald Trump-led US administration on late Tuesday announced a fresh round of tariff up to 245 per cent on Chinese imports. The White House has released a fact sheet that comes in response to Beijing’s recent export restrictions and retaliatory tariffs. “With this, China now faces up to a 245 per cent tariff on exports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” said the White House, while emphasizing the move as part of Trump’s ongoing ‘America First Trade Policy.’ The administration accused China of deliberately restricting vital high-tech materials, including gallium, germanium, and antimony - elements critical for military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries.