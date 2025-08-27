US Imposes 50% Tariffs on India, Ranking Among the World’s Highest

The import duty India, effective at 12: 01 a.m. in Washington on Wednesday, double a previous India export tariffs. Trump has for months harangued India over its Russian oil purchases, which he says provide funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. India has not relented, describing Washington’s actions as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” and pointing to its historic ties to Moscow.

“The highest tariffs world for allowing Russia to finance their US-India trade war by purchasing large amounts of Oil from Russia,” Trump said in a statement. “I have also had several good meetings with Putin and President Zelenskyy, attempting to be a mediator in this bloodbath, but so far it is not going well.”

Trump’s earlier tariffs have hit American companies first and now consumers as the labor market shows signs of softening. The higher levies on India risk adding to these headwinds.

New Delhi has threatened retaliation since Trump first mused about “secondary sanctions” on India. Indian officials have protested that the U.S. was unfairly targeting them when other large importers of Russian oil like China have not faced similar sanctions. Goods from Beijing currently carry tariffs of about 30%, according to Peterson Institute for International Economics. Trump said Tuesday he was considering tariff increases on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil.

India’s growing importance in U.S. trade

India is a growing source of imports for US trade policy and consumers even as the trade deficit with the country has widened over the past decade. Imports to and from both countries have nearly doubled since 2012. Last year the U.S. imported $87 billion worth of goods from India, and exported roughly $42 billion in American goods to India, according to Commerce Department data.