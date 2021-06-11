Use Uniken’s REL-ID, Telangana Government tells State agencies

Hyderabad: THE Government of Telangana has asked the State agencies to use Uniken's REL-ID Security Platform to secure State-owned and managed mobile applications.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, announced the recommendation after a rigorous evaluation and a thorough proof-of-concept. In his statement, Ranjan said, "The credentials of Uniken are impressive and the fact that an India based technology has gone global is a matter of pride.

State government departments and agencies, which are using mobile applications for service delivery can benefit greatly from this technology." Mobile interactions with the government are on the rise, and for good reason.