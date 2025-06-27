  • Menu
Vaishnaoi unveils Garuda

Hyderabad: Vaishnaoi Group has launched Garuda, a premium community in Mamidipally, Shamshabad in South Hyderabad even as it is fast becoming the city’s most sought-after residential zone.

Since its launch recently, Garuda has seen an exceptional response, with 160 units already sold. Its appeal lies in the thoughtful balance of space, design, and connectivity that modern families are seeking today.

Set across three well-planned towers, the project offers 330 spacious 2 & 3 BHK apartments—homes that prioritise light, ventilation, and functional layouts over showy frills. It offers over 40,000 sq. ft. of premium amenities, including an expansive clubhouse, wellness zones, recreation areas, and dedicated spaces for both kids and adults.

