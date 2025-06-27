Live
- Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras arrive for ‘Ashara Mubaraka’
- MVGR organises blood donation camp
- Plastic pipes industry set to record double digit growth
- AstraZeneca expands B’luru hub with Rs 166 cr
- DIG urges youth to stay away from drugs
- Brihaspathi Tech raises $10M, bags MSRTC deal; ready for IPO
- AP Space Policy 4.0 targets Rs. 25,000 crore investment
- CM asks officials to focus on capital expenditure
- Sensex leaps over 1,057pts
Vaishnaoi unveils Garuda
Hyderabad: Vaishnaoi Group has launched Garuda, a premium community in Mamidipally, Shamshabad in South Hyderabad even as it is fast becoming the city’s most sought-after residential zone.
Since its launch recently, Garuda has seen an exceptional response, with 160 units already sold. Its appeal lies in the thoughtful balance of space, design, and connectivity that modern families are seeking today.
Set across three well-planned towers, the project offers 330 spacious 2 & 3 BHK apartments—homes that prioritise light, ventilation, and functional layouts over showy frills. It offers over 40,000 sq. ft. of premium amenities, including an expansive clubhouse, wellness zones, recreation areas, and dedicated spaces for both kids and adults.
