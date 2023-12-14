  • Menu
Value Zone hyper mart to launch new outlet in Hyd

Value Zone hyper mart is set to launch its new outlet mall at Patancheru in the city on December 15. The brand aims to serve institutes in the...

Value Zone hyper mart is set to launch its new outlet mall at Patancheru in the city on December 15. The brand aims to serve institutes in the vicinity such as Icrisat, Nimz and IIT, alongside professionals, students and families. Film actor N Balakrishna is the face of Value Zone, wherein he will be spreading the word through ad campaigns on television, billboards and online.

In a press note, the brand said that these outlet malls are not only a shopping destination but the future of shopping, offering a blend of retail therapy and leisure. The concept of such malls while new to India has been a global phenomenon. Value Zone further informed that these malls are being set up on highways as the new hotspot for shoppers on the go.

