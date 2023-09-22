Live
- Calcutta HC-appointed lawyer accuses school of bribery attempt
- Varun Gandhi asks UP govt to reconsider decision on Amethi hospital
- India's inclusion in global bond index to entail passive inflows of $26 bn
- Special puja for Naidu's release
- YS Bhaskar Reddy released on escort bail over ill health in YS Viveka case
- International Teachers' Olympiad crosses 70,000+ Registrations from Teachers of 90+ Countries
- International Astronomy Day
- Scratches, Wrinkles, Or Stains, Tips to Upkeep Your Bag Before It Taints
- Samsung Galaxy A15 design leaked out; Check the video
- Daily Forex Rates (22-09-2023)
Just In
Veeam Software holds meet on data recovery
Global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam Software on Thursday said it hosted a knowledge sharing session on data protection,...
Global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam Software on Thursday said it hosted a knowledge sharing session on data protection, ‘VeeamON Tour India 2023,’ in Hyderabad. The initiative aimed at building a community for data recovery experts and, expand their Cloud and security skills.
Designed for backup and recovery experts, the Hyderabad edition featured a panel discussion on ‘Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery and Ransomware’. The panel was led by Amol Diwanji, India-Head, Systems Engineering, Veeam and the panelists included Vamsi Krishna G V, VP-IT, Quislex; CK Prasad, Executive Director, Ministry of Railways and M Prabhakar Rao, Associate VP IT, Natco Pharma Limited. The panelists covered, innovative data protection strategies, and recommended best practices for ransomware recovery.