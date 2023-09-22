Veeam Software holds meet on data recovery

Global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam Software on Thursday said it hosted a knowledge sharing session on data protection, ‘VeeamON Tour India 2023,’ in Hyderabad. The initiative aimed at building a community for data recovery experts and, expand their Cloud and security skills.



Designed for backup and recovery experts, the Hyderabad edition featured a panel discussion on ‘Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery and Ransomware’. The panel was led by Amol Diwanji, India-Head, Systems Engineering, Veeam and the panelists included Vamsi Krishna G V, VP-IT, Quislex; CK Prasad, Executive Director, Ministry of Railways and M Prabhakar Rao, Associate VP IT, Natco Pharma Limited. The panelists covered, innovative data protection strategies, and recommended best practices for ransomware recovery.