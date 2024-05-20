Nellore Rural witnessed tough fight between TDP, YSRCP

Nellore: As a voter turnout of 66.18 is recorded in Nellore Rural constituency, it is difficult to predict the outcome of the election.

It is expected to be a neck-and-neck fight between sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy.

It may be recalled that Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was elected from Nellore Rural constituency on YSR Congress party ticket twice in 2014 and 2019 by defeating his rival Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy (BJP) by a majority of 25,653 votes and Shaik Abdil Aziz (TDP) by 20,776 respectively.

However following differences with the YSRCP high command, he left the party and joined the TDP. He contested the 2024 election on the TDP ticket.

Kotamreddy seems to have relied totally on his own brand image instead of seeking support from other leaders to attract the support of voters.

The task has become tougher for the TDP candidate as 50% of the divisions in Nellore Municipal Corporation which are represented by the YSRCP have been merged in Nellore Rural constituency.

The fight is going to be intense in Nellore Rural constituency as the ruling YSRCP has fielded senior politician Adala Prabhakara Reddy, an expert in poll management.

Adala Prabhakara Reddy, a 70-year-old contractor-cum-politician, hails from North Mopuru village in Alluru mandal. In the earlier elections, he has represented various parties and emerged victorious.

In his debut entry into politics, he got elected from Alluru Assembly constituency on the TDP ticket in 1999. Subsequently, he had contested on the Congress ticket from Sarvepalle constituency in 2004 and 2009 and emerged victorious by defeating TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. In 2019, he fought on the YSRCP ticket and won the Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

However, TDP nominee Kotamreddy is confident of registering victory as he opines that he had received 4,000 postal ballot votes.