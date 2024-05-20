  • Menu
Skyrocketing Chicken Prices Leave Consumers in Shock

Highlights

Chicken lovers are in for some bad news as chicken prices have skyrocketed. Reduced production and increased demand have driven prices up significantly, exceeding ₹300 per kilogram.

To enjoy a hearty chicken meal, consumers now need to dig deeper into their pockets. Over the past few days, the soaring chicken prices have left consumers reeling. In the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, chicken prices have surged dramatically. While the price per kilogram ranged from ₹250 to ₹280 last week, it has now jumped to ₹300 per kilogram.

Traders predict that this situation will persist for another 15 days. They attribute the price hike to the intense summer heat and changes in weather conditions, which have significantly reduced chicken production. This trend is expected to continue until June.

