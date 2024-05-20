Religious fervour in Tirupati soothes frayed nerves of politicians

Tirupati: Tirupati is awash in spiritual celebration as two grand events unfold simultaneously bringing in the much needed political calm before the counting storm.

The famous folk festival Thataiahagunta Gangamma Jatara and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Brahmotsavams are taking place in the city, fostering a sense of religious fervour that even political leaders are embracing, momentarily setting aside their rivalries.

Recognised as a State festival last year, the Ganga Jatara commenced on May 14 and is set to culminate on May 21 after a week of vibrant festivities. The temple is attracting large crowds, particularly on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Throughout these celebrations, the devotional spirit reaches a peak as devotees of all ages and genders don different attires each day to worship the Goddess. Women gather in significant numbers to cook ‘Pongallu’ and offer it to the presiding deity.

The seven-day event will conclude at midnight on May 21 with the traditional ‘Chempa Tolagimpu’ ceremony, where the specially made clay idol of the Goddess is symbolically removed from the temple. Following this ritual, the clay is distributed to devotees, who believe it possesses healing properties.

Among the many attendees are notable leaders such as city MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Minister RK Roja, all of whom have visited the temple to offer ‘Sare’ to Gangamma. Acknowledging the Goddess as the sister of Lord Venkateswara, the TTD also presented a ‘Sare’ on Saturday, brought in a procession from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in the city. In the remaining two days also, other prominent leaders are slated to visit the temple.

Concurrently, Govindaraja Swamy Brahmotsavams began on May 16 and will conclude on May 24 with the Chakrasnanam ceremony. The famed Garuda Seva is scheduled for May 20, followed by the Rathotsavam on May 23. Throughout these days, Lord Govindaraja embarks on celestial rides around the four Mada streets of the temple in the city, blessing devotees both morning and night.

These spiritual events have significantly shifted the focus of the city’s residents and political figures, providing a welcome break from the intense political debates and campaigns for the past two months.

Particularly after the unsettling incident at SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam on May 14, which had caused concern to the city’s residents, the festive atmosphere in the two major temples has ushered in a sense of peace and joy.

For the time being, political leaders and candidates are taking this opportunity to spend leisurely moments with their families, enjoying a brief respite before going into the counting mood within the next few days to chalk out plans for the day of counting on June 4.